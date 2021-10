Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. Google Analytics is powerful analytics software. A common way to use it is to just slap the JavaScript snippet on every page template you have and let it collect basic data about unique visitors and pageviews and such. That’s useful, but it’s also the bare minimum. Say there is an important button on your site. Leveling up, you could send custom events to track users clicking on that button. Those are the analytics that matter the most.

