Experiment No Z-57

Check out the launch trailer for Disciples: Liberation, for a look at gameplay and more from the dark fantasy strategy RPG, available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. In Disciples: Liberation, follow the story of Avyanna, a child of two worlds--yet part of none--on a quest to explore a war-torn world. Starting out as an unknown and petty mercenary, her quest will lead players through sorrow and bloodshed before she eventually gains control of a mighty army, ready to challenge fate. Along the way, she will be challenged to make many difficult choices, from selecting companions to navigating romantic encounters. It's up to the player to decide what sort of leader she will become. With her army, which can be recruited from over 50 units, players will fight complex turn-based battles against beastly creatures, in which only shrewd tactics will lead to victory. Avyanna's motto will serve players well: 'Regret later. Act now.'
