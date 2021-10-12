Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ Opens Healthy Lead In U.K. Chart Race
Sam Fender is cruising to a second No. 1 in the U.K. with Seventeen Going Under (Polydor), the British singer and songwriter’s sophomore album. Fender's young career has been going in the right direction. Early on, he won The BRITs Rising Star Award (previously known as the Critics' Choice Award), and converted the hype when his debut album Hypersonic Missiles blasted to No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart in September 2019.www.billboard.com
