Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ Opens Healthy Lead In U.K. Chart Race

Tickets are on sale for Sam Fender’s 2022 tour. The indie rock musician’s forthcoming tour will be in support of his second album Seventeen Going Under, which was released on 8 October. The 27-year-old will begin the tour with a performance at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 20 March. It will conclude on 6 July with a gig at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester. Fender will play four shows in London during that time, two of which will be in support of The Killers at the Emirates Stadium (3 and 4 June). The tour also includes gigs in...

