Leicester City achieved a statement Premier League victory over Manchester United on Saturday, emerging from a wild game at the King Power Stadium as 4-2 winners.United face a tough run of fixtures in the coming weeks and this was a nightmare start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. The Red Devils did in fact begin well against the Foxes here, with Mason Greenwood slamming a finish past Kasper Schmeichel, off the post and in to give United the lead in the first half. But Leicester soon hit back as Youri Tielemans clipped the deftest of finishes into the top corner...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO