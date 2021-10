SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- Augustana soccer traveled across town and defeated the Sioux Falls Cougars 4-0 on Friday night. Augustana's record on the season improves to 5-3-2 overall and 4-1-2 in NSIC conference action. The Cougars are 1-8-1 on the season and own an NSIC conference record of 1-5-1. The first goal in the fourth minute of play was an own goal by USF after some confusion in front of the net. Josie Arduser scored the second of the game for the Vikings with an assist from Morgan Keirstead during the seventh minute. Fehr picked up an assist on Carlie Kray's goal in the 16th minute of the contest which made the score 3-0.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 12 DAYS AGO