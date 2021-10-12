CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode 4: Disney Week Night 1 Brings the Magic (RECAP)

Watauga Democrat
 10 days ago

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode 4: Disney Week Night 1 Brings the Magic (RECAP) The annual...

www.wataugademocrat.com

#Dancing With The Stars#House Of Mouse
twincitieslive.com

Dancing with the Stars Recap

It’s Disney Week on Dancing with the Stars. Our Director of Programming, Mandy Tadych, is here with her Dancing with the Stars dance card sponsored by Livea.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

See the Dancing With the Stars Cast Transform Into Heroes for "Disney Week"

Watch: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars" The Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestants were in for a whole new world. On Monday, Oct. 11, the ABC competition show aired the first part of its Disney-themed week with "Disney: Heroes Night." Concluding tomorrow, the popular film celebration features the celebrities and their partners dressed as some of the studio's most beloved characters, from Mary Poppins to Snow White to Elsa.
THEATER & DANCE
imdb.com

See Which Two Pairs Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week

Dancing With the Stars' season 30 contestants had a good time being bad. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the ABC competition series finished up its two-part Disney-themed week with "Disney: Villains Night," which followed Monday's heroes-focused episode. No one went home last night, which sadly meant saying goodbye to two duos this time around. As to be expected, the pairs went all out on the elaborately villainous costumes. Some of the most memorable transformations included The Miz as a particularly fierce version of The Lion King's Scar, JoJo Siwa rocking purple hair as Mal from Descendants 2, and Suni Lee going with a seasonally appropriate look as Winifred from the...
TV SHOWS

