CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Former neighbor accused of killing mail carrier on his route back in court Tuesday

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEUgb_0cOYt0pB00

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh man accused of killing a mail carrier on his route last week was back in court on Tuesday.

Eric Kortz, of Sheraden, is facing murder charges for the death of Louis Vignone in a South Hills neighborhood last week.

Investigators say Kortz confessed to shooting and killing Vignone, 58, while he was in his mail truck on Thursday morning in Collier Township.

The big piece of evidence in the testimony was body camera footage from Carnegie Police. That footage showed officers rushing into the department to find Kortz sitting on a bench. In the video Kortz told officers he was there to turn himself in for killing the mailman.

Later in that court appearance, county detectives said they found Vignone shot multiple times in his mail uniform on his mail route, then they said a gun was found tossed in the front yard. According to the detectives that gun was registered to Kortz.

According to court paperwork, Kortz told police he believed Vignone poisoned his family when they were neighbors in Sheraden. Kortz defense attorney questioned the county detective on if he had any proof that Kortz wasn’t going after Vignone in self-defense to stop the poisoning.

Detectives said there is no indication Kortz was being poisoned.

Kortz waived his detention hearing on Tuesday, but it could happen later.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner

DECATUR, Ala. — (AP) — A man being booked into an Alabama jail wound up at a hospital rather than behind bars after a scan revealed a shotgun shell in his abdomen. Prisoners entering the Morgan County Jail routinely undergo a body scan when being admitted, and a recent image showed what appeared to be a shell from a .410-gauge shotgun that had been swallowed inside a person, spokesperson Mike Swafford said Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Collier Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
South Hills, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
73K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy