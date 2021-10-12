CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Inventor Transforms Sony PlayStation 5 Into a Stealthy Wooden Game Console

techeblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInventor Matthew Perks of DIY Perks is back at it again, and this time, he’s managed to transform the otherwise ultra sleek Sony PlayStation 5 into something you’d expect to see in an antique shop. Sure, this is

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamesradar.com

PlayStation boss shares what "frustrates" him about "the existing console model"

While PlayStation CEO and president Jim Ryan is optimistic about the future of PS5, he says the innate limitations of "the existing console model" continue to frustrate him. Speaking to GamesIndustry in a recent video interview, Ryan stressed that he would "like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many, many tens of millions of people, perhaps hundreds of millions of people." As the lead executive of one of gaming's biggest platforms, Ryan's obviously hoping to see PlayStation do well and reach more people, but the underlying dream here seems to go beyond making console numbers go up.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Sony is Making it Harder to Buy PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita Games

As of late October, you won’t be able to use a credit card, debit card or PayPal to be able to buy PlayStation 3 or PlayStation Vita games on a PS3 or Vita. Sony was originally going to close the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita online stores entirely, which would have meant you’d be unable to purchase any new PS3, PS Vita or PSP. In the end they rolled back their PS3 and PS Vita plans, deciding to leave the stores open indefinitely, though they did close the PSP store. However, the company has just announced another change that, while not quite as sweeping, will still make it harder to buy content for either platform.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Sony Launches Perfect For PlayStation 5 Campaign For BRAVIA XR TVs

It’s only natural for Sony to brand their TVs for the PS5. Specifically, they’ve positioned their BRAVIA XR TVs as being perfect for PlayStation 5 (PS5). These TVs will introduce two new and exclusive PS5 features – Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. This goes beyond the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Sony Playstation#Playstation 5#Game Console#Inventor#American
pushsquare.com

PlayStation Boss Wants a Future Where Sony Games Aren't Gated from a Wider Audience

While we’re all very familiar with the console market as it is, we can comfortably assume that one day it will change. Brands like PlayStation and Xbox are, slowly but surely, becoming hardware agnostic – we’ve already seen a handful of first-party Sony exclusives release on PC, and the manufacturer has insisted that more will follow. And speaking as part of a candid interview about his career with GamesIndustry.biz, bigwig Jim Ryan suggested that he’s already thinking about a world where Sony’s games aren’t gated by the consoles they’re available on.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

PlayStation’s Jim Ryan Needs 100s of Hundreds of thousands Taking part in His Video games, Console Mannequin Irritating

The PlayStation 5 has been successful by any metric since launch final yr, nevertheless it appears PlayStation boss Jim Ryan’s ambitions are even grander than you may anticipate. Not solely does he anticipate the PS5 to be the largest PlayStation ever, he appears to check a future past the normal console mannequin as he admits mega-hits like Spider-Man promoting 20 to 30 million copies really “frustrates” him. You may try try Ryan’s considerably eyebrow elevating feedback, courtesy of a new interview with GamesIndustry.biz, beneath.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
totalgamingnetwork.com

Sony Giving Away Three PlayStation VR Games in November

Free games are being offered as part of a five year anniversary celebration. Sony is giving away three PlayStation VR titles to all PlayStation Plus subscribers in November 2021. This is being done as part of the headset's fifth birthday celebration. Included in today's announcement is word about what the most-played PlayStation VR titles of all time have been.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sony Boss Jim Ryan Is Frustrated on Console Model Reach

SIE Boss Jim Ryan Wants 100M Players Enjoying Their Games. Jim Ryan, the boss of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has just made some surprising comments about the reach of their consoles. The company’s head honcho said that he is frustrated at how PlayStation’s first party games are just “gated” to their current console model audience of tens of millions of gamers, when what he really wants is to reach hundreds of millions.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

As PlayStation VR turns five, Sony reveals most popular PSVR games

Virtual reality headset PlayStation VR was released in October 2016, and to celebrate its fifth birthday, Sony has revealed the most popular games for the system. In a birthday blog post, Sony details the top games for the PlayStation add-on, ranking them both globally and in each of its major regions – Europe, North America, and Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Sony celebrates five years of PlayStation VR with free game giveaway

Sony is giving PlayStation Plus members three free PS VR games to celebrate the fifth anniversary of PlayStation VR. It's not yet known what the games will be, but they'll be available at no extra charge in November. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony thanked fans and the development community...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

PlayStation 5 is in stock at Game UK

PlayStation 5 consoles are currently in stock and available to buy from Game UK’s website. Game’s PlayStation 5 consoles are available to purchase via the links below, although you’ll be placed in a queue and there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to secure one as stock is limited. Customers who...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Sony’s Jim Ryan Criticized for Saying That People in the Middle East ‘Never Played Games Before PlayStation’

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan is no stranger to making controversial statements, and he’s done it again. Speaking to Games Industry during an interview that was published last week, Ryan claimed that people in the Middle East “never played games before PlayStation.” For context, here’s the entire quote:. One...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Sony offering registrations to buy the PlayStation 5 directly

PlayStation 5 stock issues still persist, and if you’ve been unsuccessful in scoring the console, there’s a new method you can try. Sony is now offering direct registration to buy PS5s for the holiday season. You can sign in to the registration site with your PlayStation Network ID or create...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Apple Music might soon be available on Sony PlayStation 5

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been very popular and in-demand ever since its release, however, it’s been extremely hard or near impossible to get your hands on it due to the current situation. Many games come with Spotify integration that lets you listen to music, but the platform still lacks other big names such as Apple Music, Deezer, TIDAL, and many more.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy