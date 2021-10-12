Inventor Transforms Sony PlayStation 5 Into a Stealthy Wooden Game Console

While PlayStation CEO and president Jim Ryan is optimistic about the future of PS5, he says the innate limitations of "the existing console model" continue to frustrate him. Speaking to GamesIndustry in a recent video interview, Ryan stressed that he would "like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many, many tens of millions of people, perhaps hundreds of millions of people." As the lead executive of one of gaming's biggest platforms, Ryan's obviously hoping to see PlayStation do well and reach more people, but the underlying dream here seems to go beyond making console numbers go up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO