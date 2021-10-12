Inventor Transforms Sony PlayStation 5 Into a Stealthy Wooden Game Console

As of late October, you won’t be able to use a credit card, debit card or PayPal to be able to buy PlayStation 3 or PlayStation Vita games on a PS3 or Vita. Sony was originally going to close the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita online stores entirely, which would have meant you’d be unable to purchase any new PS3, PS Vita or PSP. In the end they rolled back their PS3 and PS Vita plans, deciding to leave the stores open indefinitely, though they did close the PSP store. However, the company has just announced another change that, while not quite as sweeping, will still make it harder to buy content for either platform.
