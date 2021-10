With Mike Hoffman ready to make his debut, the Montreal Canadiens placed Alex Belzile on waivers. The team was at the maximum 23 roster spots after claiming Adam Brooks earlier this month and needed to make room for Hoffman to come off injured reserve. The New York Islanders also placed Leo Komarov on waivers after the veteran forward played just 10:50 on Saturday night in his only appearance of the season. Matt Martin is likely the cause in this case, as he too is ready to come off injured reserve and reclaim his spot on the team’s fourth line.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO