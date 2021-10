It was business as usual for the Milwaukee Bucks. In their first game of their quest to repeat as NBA champions, they knocked off the Brooklyn Nets, 127-104. The Milwaukee Bucks would pick up right where they left off to start this one. Paced by 13 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks would storm out to an instant double-digit advantage. The Nets simply look outmatched in the opening 12 minutes, as Milwaukee shot at a 43% rate to earn a 37-25 lead after one quarter of play.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO