FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence County Council Districts have too many people and three districts don't have enough people. Frank Rainwater, executive director of the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs office, presented information to the Florence County Council about the county's population changes Thursday morning as the beginning of the council's redistricting process. During his presentation, Rainwater showed the council a chart indicating the current population of the nine county council districts, the ideal population of each district (15,198 people), and how much the each district is above or below the ideal population.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO