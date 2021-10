WESTOVER, W.Va. – Community members in Monongalia County came together to raise money for the National Kidney Foundation. The 3rd annual “Kidney Walk” took place at the Westwood Middle School track. Participants entered raffles and walked laps around the track to show their support for the foundation. Organizers said this year’s goal was to raise around $5,000. Clinicians from Fresenius Kidney Care organized the event to help people with kidney failure […]

WESTOVER, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO