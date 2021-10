The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the DFS college football slate for Friday Night and Saturday day as well as Saturday Night. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) break down their top draft kings lineups for Friday & Saturday. Will Sam Hartman and Wake Forest light it up against Syracuse? Will Texas A&M move the ball at all against Nick Saban and Alabama? Is this the week Dustin Crum shines for Kent State? Is Chris Reynolds for Charlotte a must play against Florida International? Will Tanner McKee go off for Stanford yet again against Arizona State Friday night? Can Adrian Martinez deliver yet again against Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.

