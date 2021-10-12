Blue Zones Diet: Speculation Based on Misinformation

The so-called Blue Zones are geographical locations where people are said to live longer than elsewhere. These include Sardinia, Okinawa, Loma Linda (California), the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, and Icaria, Greece. They have been studied looking for common factors that might promote longevity. Some of the common factors: these are people who live in tight knit communities, they eat well, following a Mediterranean or plant-based diet, they don’t over-exercise but they have a busy domestic life with energetic chores. The Blue Zone Diet assumes that common dietary factors have been identified and that following the diet will make us live longer. That appears to be a false assumption based on speculation, misinformation, and wishful thinking, not on science.