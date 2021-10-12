Tracking another round of storms Wednesday night

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cool with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a few clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. EXTENDED: As skies clear out tonight, there could be a few areas that fall into the upper 30s by early tomorrow morning. We'll start the day off with sunshine, but a fast-moving disturbance to our north could bring a few clouds to the northern half of the area during the day. Still, highs are warmer in the mid-60s for Friday with a mild evening expected for high school football. The fun begins this weekend with a strong system setting up across the Midwest. A warm front to our south will slowly drift north on Saturday, bringing temperatures back into the mid-60s during the day. Along and head of the front, showers and storms develop and lift north of I-70 late Saturday night into Sunday. As that front gets across northern Missouri late Sunday morning, we'll have time to dry out and warm up across central Missouri, creating an environment conducive to strong storms with a trailing cold front by late afternoon into the evening. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures get into the mid-70s for highs on Sunday. As storms move in from the west, a couple storms may become strong or severe with large hail and damaging winds. There are still some factors at play including the timing and location of the low pressure system, so we will have to monitor for the possibility of issuing a Weather Alert Day. Storms will move east across the area Sunday night, with showers lingering into Monday morning. Total rainfall will be between 1-2" with the axis of higher rainfall amounts north of I-70. We get a brief break Monday into most of Tuesday with temperatures bouncing back into the upper 60s to around 70 before another strong system moves in again from the west Tuesday night. The next round could bring more storms capable of producing another 0.5" to 1" of rain. As that moves east Wednesday night, temperatures fall into the lower 60s for the end of the week into next weekend. As of now, Halloween is looking cool and dry, but we'll continue to monitor for any pattern shifts.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO