Environment

Tracking another round of storms Wednesday night

By Emily Kennedy
abc57.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few more clouds will hang around for part of Tuesday with areas of drizzle possible, especially in the morning. More sunshine and warmer on Wednesday. Another round of showers and storms moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As these storms first move in, they could be strong. The chance of rain continues for Friday and true fall weather arrives behind it over the weekend.

www.abc57.com

WVNT-TV

Strong Storms Possible Thursday Night

Thursday night brings showers and storms. The timing is expected around dinnertime for the steadiest rain ahead of the cold front to make its way through the area along with another round of gusty winds of 20-25mph. This will once again put down a fresh layer of wet and slick leaves on the roads! Temperatures will drop behind the front into the mid 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
wvlt.tv

Your Forecast: Tracking storms and a cold front

Leaf drop has started at Newfound Gap. Supply Chain issues impacting some in East Tennessee. Experts say it could take months for things to get back on track. “Why are you targeting kids this age?” Farragut father fed up with protestors. Updated: 17 hours ago. A Farragut dad is “infuriated”...
FARRAGUT, TN
abc17news.com

Tracking a warmer end to the week with storms returning Saturday

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cool with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a few clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. EXTENDED: As skies clear out tonight, there could be a few areas that fall into the upper 30s by early tomorrow morning. We'll start the day off with sunshine, but a fast-moving disturbance to our north could bring a few clouds to the northern half of the area during the day. Still, highs are warmer in the mid-60s for Friday with a mild evening expected for high school football. The fun begins this weekend with a strong system setting up across the Midwest. A warm front to our south will slowly drift north on Saturday, bringing temperatures back into the mid-60s during the day. Along and head of the front, showers and storms develop and lift north of I-70 late Saturday night into Sunday. As that front gets across northern Missouri late Sunday morning, we'll have time to dry out and warm up across central Missouri, creating an environment conducive to strong storms with a trailing cold front by late afternoon into the evening. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures get into the mid-70s for highs on Sunday. As storms move in from the west, a couple storms may become strong or severe with large hail and damaging winds. There are still some factors at play including the timing and location of the low pressure system, so we will have to monitor for the possibility of issuing a Weather Alert Day. Storms will move east across the area Sunday night, with showers lingering into Monday morning. Total rainfall will be between 1-2" with the axis of higher rainfall amounts north of I-70. We get a brief break Monday into most of Tuesday with temperatures bouncing back into the upper 60s to around 70 before another strong system moves in again from the west Tuesday night. The next round could bring more storms capable of producing another 0.5" to 1" of rain. As that moves east Wednesday night, temperatures fall into the lower 60s for the end of the week into next weekend. As of now, Halloween is looking cool and dry, but we'll continue to monitor for any pattern shifts.
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

Clouds break by Saturday

The gloomy weather breaks Friday and sunny weather returns for Saturday, the nicest day of the weekend. A fair football forecast for Saturday night's rivalry game between Notre Dame and USC, sweater weather for the tailgate, add a jacket if you're headed inside the stadium for the night game. Sunday rain returns and the forecast looks wet into Monday, a lull Tuesday, then more rain Wednesday and Thursday of next week. The first peek at Halloween looks dry in the 10-day.
NOTRE DAME, IN

