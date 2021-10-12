CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Colts are beating up on the Ravens

 10 days ago

Re: The Baltimore Colts are beating up on the Ravens. Glad I quit betting, because I would have taken the Ravens on a 7 point teaser if I did. Re: The Baltimore Colts are beating up on the Ravens. Oct 11,...

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
Baltimore Ravens Announce More Crushing Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens just can’t seem to catch a break this season. The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they’ve placed Ronnie Stanley on the injured reserve. He will soon undergo surgery and be out the rest of this season. This is the second straight year Stanley’s season came to an...
What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
Ravens-Colts Predictions Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Most of the prognosticators predict the Ravens will beat the Colts on Monday night. Analysis: "The Ravens got through the hardest portion of their schedule with three wins in four games, including three on the road. M&T Bank Stadium will be packed and loud for a Monday night game in October. The Ravens are also trying to break the record for most consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. They are currently tied with the Steelers (1974 to 1977) at 43. The Colts are struggling and won't be able to keep pace with surging Baltimore, which could also be healthier this week."
Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Matchups, prediction for Monday Night Football

The Sunday matchup of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens looked a lot more appealing before the season. Still, football is one of the tricky entities that allow for a wide range of possibilities. The Ravens have been absolutely decimated by injuries to seemingly the entire roster. The Colts are without Quenton Nelson, and both tackle spots have evaporated into dust with Braden Smith’s injury. But this is football, and the hopeless Lions nearly beat the Ravens just two weeks ago.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Colts

Ravens' record under Head Coach John Harbaugh in home primetime games, ranking as the NFL's best such winning percentage (.889). The Ravens have won 14 of their last 15 home primetime games. Lamar Jackson's record in home primetime games, completing 65% of his passes for 818 yards, 10 touchdowns and...
'Follow the pigskin': Colts defense sticking to its keys against Baltimore Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Baltimore Ravens' offense is so unique and deceptive that the Indianapolis Colts admitted spending extra time in offseason, weeks before they'd actually have to face Lamar Jackson and company, preparing to stop them. Preparation is always important in the NFL, but most players play better when they're...
Ravens vs. Colts: Key matchups

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) enter Week 5 on a three-game winning streak, set to now face the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) in Baltimore on Monday Night Football. In this article, I will detail key matchups to watch for Monday night’s game. Mo Alie-Cox vs Ravens’ safeties and linebackers. The Ravens have...
