Emissions action in China and troubles for one of the country’s biggest property companies reverberated in the UK’s top index on Thursday as pressures on metal prices pulled down the shares of London-listed miners.By the end of play on Thursday the FTSE 100 had dropped by 0.5%. The 32.8 point drop led it to 7,190.3.It came as Chinese property giant Evergrande said that an approximately £1.9 billion deal which would have seen property firm Hopson Development take a controlling stake in Evergrande.It reignited fears of a collapse at the debt-ridden Chinese company, which could hit the Chinese construction market.China’s builders...

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO