Prior to the Vegas Golden Knights’ inaugural season, many fans from around the league had written them off. Expansion teams always took some time before they found success in the NHL. Though the team had plenty of people excited to have a professional sports team in the city, it was not sure if that initial excitement would last through a period of struggling for the franchise’s first few seasons. How they performed in their inaugural season would be critical to the team’s long-term success, and the longevity of their stay in Las Vegas.

