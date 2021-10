There is something about tradition. Keeping something going for so long only makes the event richer. And a new season delivers yet another matchup between Madison vs. Stockbridge Valley under the lights. For about 30 years, the Cougars and the Blue Devils would clash under the bright lights of Colgate University; then, they would move to Morrisville State. And this year, they took their skills over to Sheveron Stadium at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill high school. Despite a new location and atmosphere, all squads that took the field were ready to risk it all to try and bring down their adversaries.

