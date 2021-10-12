CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Christmas comes early: EU, UK back to Brexit wrangling

By RAF CASERT, JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain are back to quarreling less than a year after finalizing

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Not even possibly cancelling Christmas can change minds on Brexit – the nation is as bitterly divided as ever

Contemplating a Christmas this year without turkey, toys or a tree, I wondered to myself what it might take for people to decide that Brexit was maybe not as great as it was cracked up to be, and start thinking about whether being in the European Union might not be so bad, after all. Maybe this is the start of a backlash. Soon the opposition parties will start to mumble about a closer relationship with our closest friends, neighbours and economic partners, with whom we have so much in common. Then there’d be a few brave souls making the...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

UK shipping firm sees operations in the EU increase since Brexit

A British shipping and logistics firm say they have increased their operations in Europe 'five-fold' since Brexit. Brunswick International have operated in the shipping industry for more than two decades throughout their time working from Liverpool Docks before they expanded operations to Salford to cope with soaring demand after Brexit came to pass.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Uk#Eu#Ap#The European Union#British
theedgemarkets.com

UK's Frost says: EU must concede more on Brexit

LONDON (Oct 15): Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that the European Union needs to make significant change if there is to be a deal over the Northern Irish part of the Brexit divorce deal, Politico reported. Frost made clear the EU’s proposals as they stand are ultimately...
EUROPE
WDBO

EU-UK talks, fishing threat kick Brexit back into high gear

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The Brexit brawl kicked into high gear Friday on sticking points over Northern Ireland and French fishing, coming almost a year after a deal on a free trade agreement was supposed to have officially sealed the separation between the European Union and the United Kingdom. The...
ECONOMY
The Conversation UK

Brexit fears started hitting UK trade as early as 2015 – new research

After the UK formally left the EU at the end of 2020, it experienced a dramatic fall in trade. The media was full of stories about lengthy hold-ups at customs and empty shelves in supermarkets. This has included cliff-edge falls in exports of agricultural produce like beef, milk and cheese, for example, after the UK and EU failed to agree an alignment in standards that would have enabled free trade to continue.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Democrat-Herald

Why are UK and the EU still fighting over Brexit?

“Get Brexit done” was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s slogan when he ran for election two years ago. And yet the quarrels go on. The current conflict centers on Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU member — Ireland. While Britain...
EUROPE
FXStreet.com

UK’s Dowden: Reports on steps offered by the EU regarding Brexit are welcome

The UK Conservative Party Co-Chairman Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday, the “reports on steps offered by the European Union (EU) regarding Brexit are welcome.”. “We will engage with them,” he added. This comes as the EU prepares to outline new proposals later on Wednesday for the part of the Brexit...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Divorced UK and EU head for new Brexit fight over N Ireland

BRUSSELS (AP) — It was late last Christmas Eve when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

EU summit to load pressure on Poland over rule of law

European Union leaders will pressure a defiant Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday to fall back into line on recognizing that EU law trumps national decision-making, hoping that dialogue will stave off a fundamental crisis in the bloc.Morawiecki this week painted a picture of an overbearing union treating its 27 member nations as mere provinces, free to impose values at will against the wishes of sovereign people. Almost all other countries countered that respecting common rules and values is essential in a bloc if it is not to unravel. If the sniping and accusations continue unchecked it could...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Winter ‘plan B’ not yet on the cards despite plea from NHS leaders, says No 10

Downing Street has ruled out a new lockdown and says it does not yet intend to trigger “plan B” measures, such as mandatory face masks and a recommendation to work from home, to contain the spread of Covid-19 this winter.However, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted ministers need to increased the uptake of booster vaccines and jabs for teenagers.Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, had warned overnight the UK risked “stumbling into a winter crisis” without tougher measures in place. The health service is “on the edge”, he said.Sajid Javid is to hold a rare coronavirus press conference...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Experts find UK parliament 'falling apart'

It has been an enduring symbol of democracy since the 19th century but Britain's parliament is crumbling, producing an eye-watering bill and urgent calls to fix it. Officials on Friday detailed thousands of issues with the landmark building, from stonework cracks and water damage to outdated electrical and mechanical systems. "Despite a programme of maintenance works, it's falling apart faster than it can be fixed and is in urgent need of a programme of essential restoration," said the leader of the House of Lords, Natalie Evans. The array of defects were recorded by dozens of engineers, architectural surveyors and other specialists who spent a combined 4,700 hours investigating the more than 150-year-old Palace of Westminster.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

Britain and New Zealand have agreed on a trade deal that eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. expands economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union The deal was cemented late Wednesday in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern after 16â¯months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy