Call of Duty: Warzone has today launched its October 8 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s patch. This is coming just a day after the major Season Six update which is a bit unexpected, but it seems the team has enough changes to make to justify a follow-up update. This update mainly focuses on bringing back Iron Trials ’84, but just for the weekend going from today until October 11 at 10 AM. If you didn’t have the chance to play last time, or simply want some more from the mode, now is your chance. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the October 8 update for Call of Duty: Warzone!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO