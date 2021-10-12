Stormy Weather Arts Festival slated for Nov. 5-7
For 34 years, the Stormy Weather Arts Festival on the first weekend in November has been one of Cannon Beach’s most popular events. You can immerse yourself in the creative culture that has long been a part of this community recognized as one of the 100 best art towns in America. The weekend offers musical performances and gallery events with the opportunity to meet renowned artists, see their latest works or watch them demonstrate their techniques.www.cannonbeachgazette.com
Comments / 0