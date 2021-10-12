CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers thwarted by fierce wind as San Francisco Giants take Game 3 thanks to Evan Longoria HR

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Off the bat, nine innings into a game surprisingly devoid of action, it seemed as if an entire ballpark believed Gavin Lux had tied the score with his Los Angeles Dodgers down to their final out. "My stomach pretty much sank when he hit it," San Francisco...

