Bitcoin reached new record highs on Wednesday, up to around $67,000, which is where an area of resistance resides according to the technical patterns projected by the Onyze team. Its founder, Alvaro Rubio, had already warned in statements to 'Bolsamania' that the price would run into this level in its ascent to $100,000. Experts 'blame' the debut of the ProShares 'crypto' US ETF on Wall Street. The consensus of all the analysts consulted points to an extension of the rally, despite a warning of a possible profit-taking move.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO