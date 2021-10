The number of lorry drivers in Britain has plunged by 53,000 in four years, according to official figures. The data shows a 30 per cent fall in EU drivers since 2017, with the number falling by 12,000. However, the majority of the overall drop was due to a 42,000 reduction in UK driver numbers over the same period.A shortage of drivers have caused major problems for companies including supermarkets, which have struggled to maintain normal stock levels. Delays to petrol deliveries also sparked a crisis on forecourts as drivers rushed to fill up their tanks. Businesses across the economy are...

