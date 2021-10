Develop relationships across your entire organization. People often make the mistake that they need to focus on what their direct manager thinks because the perception is that person has an outsized impact on your career. This was particularly true for me when I first started my career. However, how we approach performance reviews has evolved to be more inclusive of broader feedback. More importantly, as one progresses in their career, the relationships you build with your peers and other team members are often more important to your success and impact as a leader.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO