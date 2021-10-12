CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Politics: Covid response ‘UK’s worst public health failure’ and energy bail out for industry

By Independent TV
The Independent
Cover picture for the articleRishi Sunak said earlier this year he is “constantly kept up at night” worrying about how many people will lose their jobs as the impact of the Covid pandemic really begins to bite. The chancellor may find it increasingly difficult to get some shut eye this week as he mulls over the state of the public finances, with reports this morning that No 10 has backed a multimillion pound bail out plan for firms struggling amid the energy crisis, which is now threatening the UK’s defence sector. Elsewhere, a damning cross-party report has concluded the government’s initial response to the Covid pandemic was one of the “most important public health failures the UK has ever experienced”. Lord Frost will later today reject EU proposals to solve issues around the Northern Ireland protocol.

www.independent.co.uk

