CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami County, OH

Cool, quiet overnight; Warmer than normal temperatures expected this week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Cool and quiet overnight
  • Warmer Than Average Through This Week
  • Chance for showers with a few storms Thursday and Friday

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDjq8_0cOY7Wuj00
Tuesday Evening Weather

TODAY: Some scattered clouds remain through the night. Wind will diminish and cooling off into the lower to middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, dry and warm. Temperatures reach the upper 70s. Slight chance of a few passing sprinkles into the evening into the first part of the overnight. Not as cool Wednesday night with a low in the middle 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q339H_0cOY7Wuj00
Tuesday Evening Weather

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with with a few stray shower or isolated storms during the day Thursday. A higher chance for rain will arrive Thursday night. Temperatures are staying warm, in the lower 80s. The record high temperature for Dayton on 10/14 is 83 degrees, and we may come close.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers and an isolated t-storm or two, breezy, not as warm but still above average with temperatures in the upper 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pd32w_0cOY7Wuj00
Tuesday Evening Weather

SATURDAY - Cloudy with scattered rain showers, especially in the morning. Breezy through the day. Decreasing afternoon clouds. Temperatures are much cooler, in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY - Another cooler than normal day, but sunny and breezy. Chilly morning starting in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Another chilly morning in the lower 40s, and a cool and sunny afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies again on Tuesday. Another chilly start in the upper 40s in the morning then reaching a high around 70 degrees for the afternoon.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Forecasters predict warmer winter for two-thirds of US

NEW YORK — (AP) — Expect a drier, warmer winter down south and a wetter winter up north, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday. The National Weather Service predicted two-thirds of the U.S. will see above average temperatures from December through February, while the Pacific Northwest and southern Alaska will likely get colder than usual. The Midwest, Northwestern states and Hawaii should expect above normal precipitation while the South will have less.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy