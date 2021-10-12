Cool, quiet overnight; Warmer than normal temperatures expected this week
MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Cool and quiet overnight
- Warmer Than Average Through This Week
- Chance for showers with a few storms Thursday and Friday
DETAILED FORECAST:
TODAY: Some scattered clouds remain through the night. Wind will diminish and cooling off into the lower to middle 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, dry and warm. Temperatures reach the upper 70s. Slight chance of a few passing sprinkles into the evening into the first part of the overnight. Not as cool Wednesday night with a low in the middle 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with with a few stray shower or isolated storms during the day Thursday. A higher chance for rain will arrive Thursday night. Temperatures are staying warm, in the lower 80s. The record high temperature for Dayton on 10/14 is 83 degrees, and we may come close.
FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers and an isolated t-storm or two, breezy, not as warm but still above average with temperatures in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY - Cloudy with scattered rain showers, especially in the morning. Breezy through the day. Decreasing afternoon clouds. Temperatures are much cooler, in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY - Another cooler than normal day, but sunny and breezy. Chilly morning starting in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 60s.
MONDAY: Another chilly morning in the lower 40s, and a cool and sunny afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies again on Tuesday. Another chilly start in the upper 40s in the morning then reaching a high around 70 degrees for the afternoon.
