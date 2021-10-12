GBPUSD Retreats Ahead Of UK Jobs Data

JPY retreated further against the USD reaching a four-year low level during today’s Asian session, yet also weakened against GBP and EUR in a sign of the safe haven’s weakness for the past days. It should be noted that market sentiment seems to be improved as US and Asian stockmarkets gained yesterday, which could imply some safe haven outflows for JPY. At the same time US yields continued to rise which could have pushed USD/JPY even higher, while the monetary outlook differentials of BoJ and the Fed seem to continue to favor the USD given BoJ’s extensive dovishness. Overall, we tend to maintain a bearish outlook for JPY and given the lack of high impact financial releases from US and Japan, we expect market sentiment to be the main guide for the Japanese currency today.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO