GBPUSD Retreats Ahead Of UK Jobs Data

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency prices rallied as Bitcoin crossed the important resistance at $57,000 for the first time since May this year. The rally pushed its total market capitalization to more than $1 trillion. The combined market cap of all digital currencies rallied to more than $2.3 trillion. There were several reasons why these currencies rallied. First, there are signs that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will allow Bitcoin futures to be listed. Analysts believe that this will lead to more demand for Bitcoin. Also, they cited its role as a hedge against inflation and the fact that hash rates have been on a bullish trend.

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

US Dollar Pressured By Strong Earnings

The US dollar has found the going tough this week and fell once again overnight, despite rising bond yields after a weak 20-year auction. With US earnings season outperforming and knocking the Fed taper story from investors’ minds, progress on the much slimmed down Biden fiscal packages, and commodity-centric currencies outperforming, the US dollar remains under pressure. Another driver appears to be rising rate expectations among some trading partners, offsetting the boost from the Fed taper trade. The US dollar looks set to endure more weakness ahead of the weekend and if Evergrande has secured a debt extension, that will probably be another headwind. The dollar index is floating just above support at 93.50, and a further drop to 93.00 cannot be ruled out.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Aussie Dips On Soft Confidence Data

The Australian dollar has reversed directions in the Thursday session. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7487, down 0.39% on the day. In Asia, the pair rose to 0.7564, its highest level since July 6th. It has been a strong week for the Australian currency, as the US dollar remains under pressure. Even with today’s decline, AUD/USD is still up 0.88% this week.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Remains At Risk Of More Downsides

USD/CHF started a fresh decline from well above 0.9300. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 0.9280 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD could gain pace if there is a close above 1.1650. GBP/USD is showing positive signs above 1.3750 and 1.3780. USD/CHF Technical Analysis. The US Dollar...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Inflation Growth In The UK Slows Down

The US stock market closed yesterday in the green zone. At the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones index increased by 0.56% to a one-month high, the S&P 500 index added 0.74%, and the NASDAQ index increased by 0.71%. The market growth came mostly from strength in the health care, utilities, and oil and gas sectors.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Yields Rise, Will Dollar Follow?

The US dollar found support overnight, after trading lower early in yesterday’s session, as long-dated US bond yields resumed their upward climb, notably in the 30-year tenor. The dollar index tumbled to test support at 93.50 overnight, but the rise in US yields reversed the sell-off, leaving the index 0.17% lower at 93.78, before moving slightly lower to 93.72 in Asia.
MARKETS
invezz.com

GBP/USD forecast ahead of the September UK inflation data

The GBP/USD pair has been in a bullish trend recently. The pair is trading at the highest level since September 18. The bullish trend will likely continue as bets of hawkish BOE rise. The GBP/USD price held steady in the morning session as traders waited for the upcoming UK consumer...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

UK CPI slowed to 3.1% in Sep, core CPI dropped to 2.9% yoy

UK CPI slowed to 3.1% yoy in September, down from 3.2% yoy, below expectation of 3.2% yoy. Core CPI also dropped to 2.9% yoy, down from 3.1% yoy, below expectation of 2.9% yoy. RPI, on the other hand rose to 4.9% yoy, up from 4.8% yoy, above expectation of 4.7% yoy.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Yen Slips Top 4-Year Low As Market Sentiment Improves

JPY retreated further against the USD reaching a four-year low level during today’s Asian session, yet also weakened against GBP and EUR in a sign of the safe haven’s weakness for the past days. It should be noted that market sentiment seems to be improved as US and Asian stockmarkets gained yesterday, which could imply some safe haven outflows for JPY. At the same time US yields continued to rise which could have pushed USD/JPY even higher, while the monetary outlook differentials of BoJ and the Fed seem to continue to favor the USD given BoJ’s extensive dovishness. Overall, we tend to maintain a bearish outlook for JPY and given the lack of high impact financial releases from US and Japan, we expect market sentiment to be the main guide for the Japanese currency today.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BoE: T-Minus 15 Basis Points and Counting

U.K. inflation eased slightly in September, although that will likely prove to be a temporary lull given the recent rise in energy prices and signs that underlying wage growth is firming. Expect a further quickening of CPI inflation in months ahead. In contrast, economic growth has been somewhat uneven and could remain so for the time being.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Pound Rally Eases ahead of UK CPI and PMI Data as BoE again Flags Rate Hike

It’s a busy week for UK data releases as some crucial indicators on inflation, consumption and overall economic activity are due ahead of the Bank of England’s policy meeting in the first week of November. The latest read on the consumer price index is out on Wednesday (06:00 GMT) and will be followed by retail sales (06:00 GMT) and flash PMI (08:30 GMT) data on Friday. Intensifying speculation that the BoE is getting ready to raise interest rates for the first time in three years have revived the pound, which had fallen to 9-month lows versus the US dollar at the end of September.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Trading the GBP after the UK CPI data

One of the best opportunities this week comes in the form of the UK CPI data on Wednesday morning. Inflation has been surging higher across the world and that has resulted in yields rising very sharply higher. The fear is that rising inflation will result in central banks around the...
BUSINESS
Bakery and Snacks

Global interest in truck driver jobs in the UK skyrockets

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches across the globe for ‘truck driver UK’ exploded by 1,300% from 26 September, when petrol and HGV driver shortages in the UK became a widespread phenomenon. The finding by delivery management experts Urbantz reveals that online interest in truck driver positions...
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Supported by UK GDP Data

The pound vs dollar rate remained choppy on Wednesday morning as it continued to meander its way between the 1.35 and 1.36 levels, before embarking on a move higher. Providing it with upward momentum was gross domestic product (GDP) data showing the British economy grew slightly in August below consensus. Having digested the numbers, investors concluded that the Bank of England (BoE) won’t be deterred from hiking interest rates this year. The BoE, which is contending with a rise in inflation, is expected to be the first major central bank to raise rates since the beginning of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats from over one-month tops post-Australian jobs data/Chinese CPI

AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to over one-month tops. The mixed Australian jobs report, softer Chinese CPI acted as a headwind for the pair. A slight USD rebound also exerted some pressure; the risk-on mood helped limit losses. The AUD/USD pair surrendered modest Asian session gains...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retains second place on the leader board ahead of key jobs data

AUD/USD continues its northerly trajectory supported by higher energy and covid vaccinations optimism. China remains a significant risk to Australia's export-dependent economy. AUD/USD is second to only the Canadian dollar on Wednesday in New York closing in the cunt down to Thursday's Asian session's key event that will reveal Australia's...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead of Chinese Trade Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly mixed on Wednesday morning, with investors weighing the impact of elevated inflation on the economic recovery from COVID-19 and await corporate earnings reports. China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.42% by 9:55 PM ET (1:55 AM GMT) while the Shenzhen Component inched up 0.04%....
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1550 after US inflation data

EUR/USD pair lost its traction in the early American session. Annual CPI in US edged higher to 5.4% in September. US Dollar Index is staging a modest rebound after inflation report. After rising to a fresh daily high of 1.1567 during the European trading hours, the EUR/USD pair came under...
BUSINESS

