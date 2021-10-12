GBP/USD Could Resume Decline Below 1.3540

The US dollar has found the going tough this week and fell once again overnight, despite rising bond yields after a weak 20-year auction. With US earnings season outperforming and knocking the Fed taper story from investors’ minds, progress on the much slimmed down Biden fiscal packages, and commodity-centric currencies outperforming, the US dollar remains under pressure. Another driver appears to be rising rate expectations among some trading partners, offsetting the boost from the Fed taper trade. The US dollar looks set to endure more weakness ahead of the weekend and if Evergrande has secured a debt extension, that will probably be another headwind. The dollar index is floating just above support at 93.50, and a further drop to 93.00 cannot be ruled out.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO