According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD could climb to the 0.7245 level in the near term. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘the rapid rise in NZD could test 0.7180 first before easing’. We did not anticipate the strong surge that easily blew past 0.7180 as NZD soared to 0.7208. Robust momentum indicates that further NZD strength would not be surprising but overbought conditions suggest 0.7245 could be out of reach for today (there is another resistance at 0.7220). Support is at 0.7185 followed by 0.7160.”

CURRENCIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO