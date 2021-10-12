US CPI And Fed Minutes To Reinforce Fed Taper Expectations After Soft NFP
The US dollar was left unscathed from Friday’s disappointing payrolls numbers, with investors sticking firmly to their expectations of the Fed announcing tapering in November. Inflation data and the minutes of the September FOMC meeting due on Wednesday (12:30 and 18:00 GMT, respectively) may solidify those bets, eliminating any remaining doubts that the Fed will soon pull the plug on stimulus. However, given how strongly US yields have been rising lately, there is a risk of a pullback from any surprise softness in the CPI readings, which could in turn weigh on the dollar.www.actionforex.com
