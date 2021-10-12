Daily Technical Analysis

The currency pair still cannot recover from its recent losses and continues to trade in the range between 1.1535 and 1.1597. The bulls are managing to limit the sell-off at the support level of 1.1535. A breach of the mentioned support, however, would strengthen the negative expectations and would most likely lead to a sell-off towards the next significant support of 1.1400. However, before the downward trend is to continue, it is possible that we could witness a corrective move towards the resistance of 1.1685. Only a confirmed breach of the resistance of 1.1597, however, would give the bulls a chance to enter the markets and head the EUR/USD towards the mentioned resistance.