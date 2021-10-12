CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/TRY At All-Time Highs

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/TRY continues to make all-time new highs, this time as President Erdogan insinuates that Turkey may take an offensive stance on Kurdish YPG militants. Erdogan said that Turkey “was determined to eliminate threats originating in northern Syria” after a Kurdish YPG militant attack killed two Turkish police. The previous

