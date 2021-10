USD weakens while US stockmarkets send mixed signals. The USD continued to weaken yesterday against a number of its counterparts experiencing possibly some safe haven outflows as the market sentiment seems to remain positive and as US stockmarkets tended to gain with the exception of Nasdaq which retreated somewhat. It should be noted that US stockmarkets seem to be boosted by better-than-expected earnings reports that are released and today we note Intel’s (#INTC), AT&T’s (#T), PayPal’s (#PYPL) and Unilever’s earnings reports for Q3 among others. On the other hand, gold’s price tended to gain on the back of a soft USD, given also that US yields remained rather stable. Today we note the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure which is expected to correct a bit higher after last week’s wide drop and we also note the release of the US existing home sales for September a bit later.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO