AI Clearing Announces AI SurveyorTM, the world’s first near-real-time business intelligence platform for large scale infrastructure projects
Construction teams and key stakeholders now have access to business intelligence within a 24-hour timescale based on AI-powered predictive analytics. Full portfolio management platform empowers project managers with interactive dashboards and custom metrics, arming decision-makers with the information to mitigate costly delays and budget overruns. Industry-first platform integrates withwww.suasnews.com
Comments / 0