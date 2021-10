The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The USD/JPY has turned slightly lower today and is traversing fractionally below the 114.000 level. While some speculators may see this as a confirmation that a selloff is finally going to develop and bearish momentum is going to be demonstrated, it might actually be a little too early to try and read too much into the short-term move lower. Yesterday actually saw a retest of long-term highs near the 114.550 ratio, which was also tested on the 15th of October, but before that had not seen these heights since September of 2018.

