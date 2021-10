Lucifer's time is done, but on its way out, it racked up some impressive streaming numbers. After Season 5B was a massive hit for Netflix, Season 6 also did remarkably well, according to Nielsen data. After coming in second place behind Clickbait right when Season 6 dropped, the number picked up over the next week. Between Sept. 13 and 19, Netflix users watched 1.588 billion minutes of Lucifer. That number was enough to make the DC Comics dramedy the No. 1 series in all of streaming. The total for the previous week (Sept. 6-12) was 1.05 billion minutes, but the season didn't even drop until Sept. 10, making that number even more impressive.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO