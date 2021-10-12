CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

World Court sides mostly with Somalia in border dispute with Kenya

By Stephanie van den Berg
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

THE HAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The top U.N. top court ruled on Tuesday largely in favour of Somalia in its dispute with Kenya, setting a sea boundary in part of the Indian Ocean believed to be rich in oil and gas.

Somalia said the ruling was a result of "sacrifice and struggle" by the Horn of Africa country.

A new boundary drawn by the International Court of Justice was closest to a line proposed by Somalia, attributing to it several offshore oil blocks claimed by Kenya.

The revised maritime border along the exclusive economic zones for the continental shelves of Somalia and Kenya "achieves and equitable solution", Judge Joan Donoghue said.

Kenya, which did secure some territory beyond the Somali claim, had failed to prove there was an established sea boundary between the states, which would have given it a greater portion of the disputed territory, the court found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHwgz_0cOXueog00
A general view of people on the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

"I thank Allah for ... for the fruit of the long struggle made by the Somalis in preventing Kenya's desire to claim ownership of part of Somalia's sea," Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said in a broadcast on his office's Facebook page.

The ruling came after Nairobi last week said it had revoked recognition of the court's jurisdiction. No one for Kenya was officially present either in court or via video link.

The court has said Kenya's withdrawal is not retroactive and does not affect Tuesday's judgement.

Somalia filed the case in 2014 at the United Nations' highest court dealing with disputes between states.

The case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, concerned a boundary dispute over more than 100,000 sq km (nearly 40,000 sq miles) of sea floor claimed by both countries.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
gcaptain.com

Kenya Hints Won’t be Bound By Maritime Border Ruling With Somalia

By Helen Nyambura(Bloomberg) -Kenya hinted it won’t be subject to the International Court of Justice’s ruling in a maritime border dispute with Somalia scheduled to be delivered next week. Kenya stopped recognizing the ICJ’s compulsory jurisdiction in September and “shall no longer be subjected to an international court or tribunal...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Somalia#U N#Somalis#The United Nations#Icj#The World Court
AFP

'Deadly' air strikes hit capital of Ethiopia's Tigray

Ethiopia's military launched air strikes on the capital of the war-battered Tigray region on Monday, a dramatic escalation in the year-long conflict. The war has also soured relations between Ethiopia and Western powers, including the United States, long a crucial ally but which has now threatened sanctions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Burundi starts COVID jabs; just North Korea, Eritrea remain

One of the world’s last three countries to administer COVID-19 vaccines started giving out doses on Monday as the East African nation of Burundi launched its national campaign.The vaccinations started in the commercial capital, Bujumbura, though health workers told The Associated Press that barely more than a dozen people had received doses by mid-afternoon. Recipients included the ministers of health and security.Only North Korea and the Horn of Africa nation of Eritrea have not administered any COVID-19 vaccines, according to the World Health Organization.Burundi’s previous government under the late President Pierre Nkurunziza had been criticized for taking the pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Why Somalia won its claim to a disputed maritime zone in the Indian Ocean

On Oct. 12, the International Court of Justice ruled in favor of Somalia’s claim to a large contested maritime area in the Indian Ocean. Approximately the size of South Dakota, the waters serve as a critical transit route and fishing grounds — and the seabed likely contains lucrative oil and natural gas reserves.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Reuters

Rwandan prosecutors to appeal verdict for 'Hotel Rwanda' hero

KIGALI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Rwandan prosecutors said on Wednesday they would appeal against a 25-year jail sentence handed to Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide. The prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Rusesabagina, 67, a vocal...
AFRICA
Reuters

Africa urged to wake up to growing state surveillance threat

DURBAN, Oct 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - African governments are using new technology and laws to increase surveillance of opposition figures, researchers warned on Thursday, calling for restrictions on the sale of tracking tools and tougher privacy protections. Existing laws have largely failed to stop state surveillance across the continent,...
AFRICA
The Independent

Crowds outside Myanmar's prisons await freed detainees

Crowds gathered Tuesday outside prisons around Myanmar waiting for at least a glimpse of friends and relatives who were being freed under an amnesty for people arrested for protesting against military rule.The head of the army-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, announced the amnesty covering more than 5,600 people on Monday. State television said it included 1,316 convicts who would be freed from prisons around the country and 4,320 others pending trial whose charges would be suspended.The announcement came three days after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations delivered a rare snub by declining to invite Min...
WORLD
The Independent

Myanmar leader says ASEAN blind to opposition's violence

The leader of Myanmar’s military-installed government said Monday that other Southeast Asian countries should share responsibility for failing to help quell the violence that has engulfed his nation since the army seized power in February.Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in a speech broadcast on state television blamed groups that were organized to oppose the military takeover for the ongoing deadly unrest. He suggested that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had failed to recognize the responsibility of opposition groups for the violence and said his government was seeking to restore peace and stability.Opposition to military rule initially took the...
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

Climate report: Africa’s rare glaciers soon to disappear

The new report seizes on the shrinking glaciers of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya and the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda as symbols of the rapid and widespread changes to come. “Their current retreat rates are higher than the global average. If this continues, it will lead to total deglaciation by the 2040s,” it says.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

'We need to lift relations' with Colombia - Venezuela President Maduro

CARACAS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - After two years of mudslinging and ruptured ties, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday it was necessary to repair diplomatic relations with Colombia. Maduro's statements came hours after Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez asked United Nations High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to pay attention to...
POLITICS
Essence

Olympic Distance Runner Agnes Tirop, 25, Found Dead

Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was arrested and will be charged with her murder after attempting to the flee the country. On Wednesday October 13, two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead in her home in Kenya. The Olympic runner was discovered with stab wounds near her abdomen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy