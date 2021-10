SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – In its first 7s tournament of the fall, California rugby swept the field in San Luis Obispo, claiming the West Coast Collegiate 7s at Cal Poly title after the Bears' two sides went 8-0. "As I said in the preview, we were ready for some competition lessons and I think we now have a host of things to work on and improve," Head Coach Jack Clark said. "This said, Tom and I are really proud of the boys. To a man, they worked hard and had a real competitive spirit. It's only one tournament, but it's a good start and importantly, we can build from this point forward."

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO