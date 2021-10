There are some current political/environmental news worth discussing. Laguna was early in the game to stop-off shore drilling and so we never had to worry. Then there was a halt for a while, until Former President G. W. Bush lifted the ban and OK’d drilling in Alaska. Former President Obama said no more drilling off shore and stopped other areas of concern. Former President Trump lifted the ban and this is where we are now. Are we happy or… There is still an ongoing issue with wind-farms for energy. Many folks say “no” to that too because it spoils our view. However, we must reconcile ourselves with what is going on climate-wise and our ongoing increasing need for electricity (especially with electric cars becoming the norm) should we be more astute with our choices and decide what will mitigate our environment the least. Wind farms are becoming prevalent and accepted.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO