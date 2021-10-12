CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flanked by missiles, North Korea's Kim says U.S. and South Korea threaten peace

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) - Standing beside North Korea's largest missiles, leader Kim Jong Un said his country's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-has-right-test-weapons-given-hostile-policies-un-envoy-2021-09-27 from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-blazes-new-path-with-most-potent-conventional-missile-submarine-2021-09-08, state media said on Tuesday. Pyongyang was only increasing its military...

