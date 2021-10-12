Flanked by missiles, North Korea's Kim says U.S. and South Korea threaten peace

Kim Jong-un has vowed to make his country’s military “invincible” to counter what he called persistent hostility from the US.The hermit kingdom’s leader gave mixed signals during a speech at an event on Monday by saying that while his primary objective was to give North Korea an “invincible military capability” no one would dare challenge, these objectives must not be seen as threatening war with its neighbour South Korea or the US, its regional ally.Mr Kim said his plans for an “invincible” military were for the country’s “rights to self-defence” and not “because of South Korea”.“I say once again that...

