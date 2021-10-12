CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram announces 'Account Status' and a notification system to inform you about outages

By Iskra Petrova
Phone Arena
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram has now announced two useful new features that will help you get the information you need about your account or about the service health straight from the social media platform itself, rather than relying to find the info on the internet. The social media platform has now announced the introduction of "Account Status" and Notifications about an outage or technical issues.

