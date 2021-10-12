CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox: Chinese developers that missed or are set to miss offshore bond payments since Sept

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Cash-strapped China Evergrande Group missed its third round of bond coupon payments in three weeks, as the one-time top-selling property developer in China wrestles with more than $300 billion in liabilities. Below is a list of Chinese developers that have missed, or are set to miss,...

