CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Global ENT Chairs Market to Grow at Promising 7.1% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

By Authors
industryglobalnews24.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ENT chairs market was valued at US$ 359.8 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 573.4 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the next eight years. Technological innovations in the designing of ENT chairs are anticipated to driver the global market growth. Rising demand

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Medical Implant Sterile Packaging Market to surpass $ 3,013.9 million, Globally, by 2027 At a CAGR 7.1% | Oliver Tolas, Bemis Company, Steripack Contract Manufacturing

With increase in the amount of medical implants produced, the need for secure packaging material with greater physical protection and higher contamination has grown tremendously. This has led to the development of numerous international medical implants wholesale packaging industry in recent years. Moreover, stringent government rules and regulation for handling the medical devices has also led to high adoption of medical implants sterile packaging.
BUSINESS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Safety Controllers Sales Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value

Reports Globe announces one of the most detailed and thorough research studies in the Global Safety Controllers Sales Market. Highlights the critical factors that affect the growth of the global Safety Controllers Sales market on various fronts. The report can be used by market participants to gain a solid understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by major players in the global Safety Controllers Sales market. The authors of the report segment the global Safety Controllers Sales market based on product type, application and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness and other important factors.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market was Valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020, Owing to Rising Demand for Efficient Planning to Raise Productivity in Organizations – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market was valued at US$ 42,501 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 11.34% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the operations of countless business around the...
SOFTWARE
KTVN.com

Hydrogen Generation Market is Expected to Grow at 9.2% CAGR of During 2020–2025

“The major players in the global hydrogen generation market are include Linde (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Air Products &Chemicals (US), Uniper (Germany), and Engie (France).”. Hydrogen finds its application in various modes of transportation, such as buses, trains, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), and others (including marine, airplane, and drones).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Latin America#Ent
Las Vegas Herald

Hydraulic Pumps Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.4% During 2018 - 2028

Persistence Market Research, in its latest report titled, 'Hydraulic Pumps Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028,' offers key insights and analysis on the global hydraulic pumps market. The research study offers in-depth analysis and key insights for the hydraulic pumps market report for the forecast period (2018–2028). Based...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Functional Beverages Market to Record An Exponential CAGR of 9.38% During the Forecast Period of 2021-30.

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Functional Beverages Market-Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030." Request for Sample Pages:. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global functional beverages market is valued at US$ 118.7 Billion, and...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Quest Diagnostics net income falls; hikes 2021 outlook

Quest Diagnostics Inc. said Thursday its third-quarter net income fell to $505 million, or $4.02 a share, from $568 million, or $4.14 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings fell to $3.96 a share from $4.31 a share. Revenue at the medical testing company dropped to $2.774 billion from $2.786 billion. Analysts expected the company to earn $2.88 a share on revenue of $2.452 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Quest Diagnostics said it's lifting its 2021 profit target to a range of $13.50 to $13.90 a share, from its previous guidance of $11.65 to $12.35 share because of higher than expected COVID-19 testing volume. Analysts expected the company to earn $12.12 a share in 2021. Shares of Quest Diagnostics rose 3% in pre-market trades. As of Wednesday's close, the stock is up 23.2% so far this year, compared to a rise of 20.8% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
industryglobalnews24.com

Micron to build a new plant in Japan, to expand DRAM production

Micron Technology Inc, U.S. memory chip maker is planning to build a new Japanese production site in Hiroshima, which will cost around 800 billion yen. Micron Technology to set up new plant in Hiroshima. This new facility will be producing DRAM chips. This new facility will produce DRAM chips, widely...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Indian Aluminium producers draw costly power from national grid

The Aluminium Association of India said that aluminium producers in India are drawing expensive power from the national grid. This is putting an extra pressure on pressure on utilities with low coal stocks. Highlights. Aluminium producers are drawing power from the national grid. Coal India has imposed temporary supply curbs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Unipec to supply crude oil to private refiners facing tax probe

Unipec, is the trading arm of Sinopec, one of Asia's largest refiner. Sinopec has now stepped in to supply crude oil to two independent refiners facing an official tax probe. • Unipec to supply crude oil to two oil refineries. • Unipec has taken over the purchase of c....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Researchers from Pennsylvania University develop a new wearable device to monitor glucose levels from sweat

A research team from the Pennsylvania State University have developed a device with laser-induced graphene to monitor our glucose levels. The material consists of an atom-thick carbon layers in various shapes. Highlights. • Researchers have developed a device for monitoring glucose levels in blood. • These are nonenzymatic sensors which...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy