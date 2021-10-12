CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Securing the edge: 4 trends to watch

By Jaikumar Vijayan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption to workplace and operational environments that it triggered have accentuated and, in some cases, exacerbated some of the security concerns around edge computing. Edge computing is a model where organizations, instead of relying solely on centralized datacenters, distribute processing and storage capacities closer to...

CIO

5 Trends Driving Application Security Challenges

Applications are a key piece to the digital transformation puzzle. They are also a moving target, as many organizations move current mission-critical apps to the cloud, while developing new ones, while working to keep them all updated and secure without enough skilled hands to manage it – all while cybercriminals wage war. You see, applications are a cybercriminal’s favorite target. In fact, according to a recent report, web and mobile application attacks have spiked, accounting for 67% of all attacks as remote-access becomes a common vulnerability. Basically, the remote work environment has been a field day for bad threat actors. You can bet that cybercriminals are innovating and scaling as we speak, making application security more important than ever.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Securing the edge: trust nothing, verify everything

As the edge expands, so does the attack surface of your organization. Do you have the foundational elements of a Zero Trust Edge strategy? Learn more about HPE iLO iDevID and Platform Certificates. Octopuses are one of the smartest animals on earth. After all, nine brains are better than one....
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Secure Access Service Edge

The Future of Network Security is in The Cloud. iboss enables users to connect quickly and securely to any cloud destination, from anywhere, with iboss cloud. Download this whitepaper to learn more.
COMPUTERS
#Network Security#Endpoint Security#Information Security#Edge Computing#Forrester Research
TechRepublic

Motion Picture Academy employs cutting-edge tech to keep Oscar contenders secure

With video use on the rise across the board, new technologies are being deployed to prevent it from being pirated or showing up in places it shouldn't. Like so many other things in our work lives, the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way companies use video. With so many face-to-face interactions curtailed by travel restrictions and people working from home, businesses have turned to video for doing everything from streaming live events and conducting meetings to, for perhaps the first time, buying big ticket items with price points north fo $50,000, according to McKinsey & Company.
MOVIES
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Crowdfunding Watch: The UDOO KEY for Edge IoT, based on Raspberry Pi RP2040

Here’s one from KickStarter, which is described by its maker SECO as a “flexible AI platform”. The UDOO KEY is a single-board based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 and ESP32, and at Edge AI projects. It enables machine learning applications using TinyML, TensorFlow Lite, MicroPython, C and C++, among others.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Fujitsu, Trend Micro Collaborate for Connected Car Security Solution

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, and Fujitsu agreed to collaborate with automotive-related manufacturers to strengthen connected car security measures. With this collaboration, Fujitsu will provide a security countermeasure solution for connected cars, the V-SOC (Vehicle-Security Operation Center) service, and Trend Micro Cloud One will protect the backend cloud infrastructure. These solutions will work in tandem to detect vehicle abnormalities such as gas pedal and brake malfunctions, and add detection capabilities for unauthorized communications and attempts to tamper with telematics servers, as well as security data on the cloud infrastructure. All these elements are detected and analyzed in an integrated manner.
TECHNOLOGY
beautypackaging.com

4 Post-Lockdown Packaging Trends to Watch, Trendalytics Reports

As lockdown lifts, consumers are re-emerging with a new set of priorities, including inclusivity, sustainability, and safety—and are expecting brands to follow their lead. According to a recent study by McKinsey, three quarters of Americans changed their shopping behavior since Covid-19 began. As consumers shift their shopping habits to reflect their values, brands must adapt their strategies to satisfy a new and evolving set of needs and expectations.
MARKETS
cisco.com

Emerging trends in IoT gateway and edge application management in a cloud native paradigm

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the world into an era of massive digital business transformation across industries like manufacturing, utilities, smart cities, oil and gas, and transportation. To meet these new challenges and keep business operations running smoothly, we need cost-effective solutions. Traditionally, IoT solutions were typically used to reduce operational expenses and increase operational equipment efficiency (OEE). With the onset of the pandemic however, the need for managing business operations remotely across these IoT verticals has increased rapidly. This has led to a sudden, unprecedented shift towards an increased adoption of cloud native IoT management applications hosted by public cloud providers in partnership with IoT SaaS vendors. An example for such a use case is remotely managing operations of IOT gateways and edge compute applications deployed on a manufacturing floor. This migration from having personnel onsite managing and accessing devices, IoT gateways, and edge compute applications to remote cloud based management brings a new set of IoT security challenges that are primarily seen in a cloud native application. While cloud native applications are considered reasonably secure in general, there is still room for improvement. Containers, orchestrators, and APIs present in an application’s surrounding infrastructure represent new attack surfaces. In addition to the cloud service itself, each of these layers has an array of user-defined configuration settings intended to help users apply their security policies. This manual configuration is often fraught with opportunities for user error and misconfiguration, opening the IoT applications to potential security attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Five Ways to Use Analytics for Cloud Data Migrations

As unstructured data continues to grow exponentially, organizations struggle to control costs for file data storage. Many are turning to the cloud to scale and manage spend. However, choosing the right files to move can be challenging as there can easily be billions of files. Many enterprises have over 1 PB of data, which represents roughly 3 billion files. This unstructured data is growing exponentially and resides in multi-vendor storage silos for access by various applications and departments.
SOFTWARE
CSO

2021 Phishing by Industry Benchmarking Report

As a security leader, you have a lot on your plate. Even as you increase your budget for sophisticated security software, your exposure to cybercrime keeps going up. IT security seems to be a race between effective technology and ever evolving attack strategies from the threat actors. However, there’s an often-overlooked security layer that can significantly reduce your organization’s attack surface: New-school security awareness training.
SOFTWARE
CSO

How Snowflake uses Vulcan Cyber to get fix done.

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing across multiple clouds. As snowflake grew quickly and expanded into additional cloud environments, a manual approach to risk prioritization and remediation could not scale. Vulcan Cyber platform applied context and business logic to Snowflake’s vulnerability scanning reports along with asset inventory and configuration data extracted from the Snowflake data platform.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Identity Security: Why It Matters And Why Now

As digital transformation has opened new doors for business, it has also left the door wide open for attackers. And while cyber attacks are inevitable, negative business impact is not. The remainder of this eBook outlines how you can embrace a model of identity-centric security to drive resilience in this new threat landscape.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Cloud Tiering: Storage-Based vs. Gateways vs. File-Based

Cloud tiering and archiving can offer significant cost savings, a path to the cloud, and a zero-disruption solution that leverages existing investments. But, not all cloud tiering and archiving solutions are the same. You may end up paying more in cloud egress and storage licensing costs by picking the wrong strategy.
COMPUTERS
CSO

Benefits of On-Premise Edge Micro Data Center Solutions

We’ve found that this architecture for edge computing can reduce capital expenses by 42%. Below, we’ll take you through what’s driving the move to edge computing and how it benefits companies, as well as the advantages of on-premise edge computing using micro data centers.
COMPUTERS
CSO

Connectivity for the Global Enterprise: How to Complete Your SD-WAN Solution

Cloud-based infrastructure and applications have enabled companies to shift operations to wherever opportunities exist to reduce costs, expand markets, and streamline supply chains — and to do so at scale. The rise of intelligent devices and the computing platforms that support them is driving a market for services at the edge, expected to be worth $250 billion by 2023, says IDC. Streaming data will make up more than 30% of all data generated in 2025, with much of it coming from connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT). Gartner expects three-quarters of enterprise-generated data to be created and processed at the edge by 2025, up from just 10% in 2018.
COMPUTERS
CSO

Best Practices for Edge Data Center Monitoring

The adoption of edge computing contrasts with the more traditional reliance on centralized systems. In this eBook, we will cover exactly what edge computing is, the benefits of implementation, and the best practices for doing so.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

Secure access service edge startup Cato Networks raises $200M to scale up its cloud network

Cloud networking company Cato Networks Ltd. has announced another bumper funding round, this time closing on a late-stage $200 million round that brings its total amount raised to $532 million. Lightspeed Venture Partners led today’s round, with participation from existing investors Greylock, Acrew Capital, Coatue, Singtel Innov8 and Shlomo Kramer....
BUSINESS
techbeacon.com

Ransomware's evolution: 6 key trends to watch

Ransomware has become a global menace, that costs organizations billions of dollars in extortion payments, and even more in downtime. The NCC Group reported a 288% increase in ransomware attacks from the first quarter to the second quarter of this year, due in part to the shift to remote work.
TECHNOLOGY

