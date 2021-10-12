Boise’s First Snow: When Could We See The White Stuff in 2021?

Grab the kids and celebrate Halloween early at JUMP Boise's Jump-Or-Treat Saturday, the 23rd in Downtown Boise!. You know if JUMP Boise is throwing the event, it's gonna be a lot of fun, and in this case, plenty spoOoky, too! It's JUMP Boise's Jump-Or-Treat 2021 and everyone is invited. According to JUMP Boise's website, "The JUMP Park will be transformed into a Wacky World of Wonder with larger-than-life inflatables, creative backdrops, and awe-inspiring decorations. Little and big ghosts, goblins are encouraged to dress up in costumes and “JUMP or Treat” while exploring the winding walk through the outdoor areas of JUMP. Yummy treats and treasures will be offered to all the little ones in attendance. Chili, cider, and other small-bites will be available to warm your belly while supplies last in JUMP‘s SHARE Kitchen Studio."

