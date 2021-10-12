CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise’s First Snow: When Could We See The White Stuff in 2021?

By Michelle Heart
 9 days ago
Boise didn't break a record for the number of 100º days in 2021, but we came really, really close. Those of us who couldn't wait for things to cool off are finally getting our wish, but didn't expect it to happen so drastically, so quickly!. It's hard to believe that...

