Local filmmaker captures experience of adult moving back home with parents in ‘Man Down’

HAVERFORD — When his work shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic, Josh Raff left his residence in New York City and moved back into his parents’ home in Bryn Mawr. Without work and facing an unknown future, Raff didn’t really have a plan other than to ride out the pandemic. After one year began to morph into two years, Raff said his inner artist beckoned him to create some piece of art around the experience. The result is “Man Down.”