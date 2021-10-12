Angelo Mathews open to play for Sri Lanka again: Report

The official opening of the Sri Lanka Pavilion has inaugurated at Expo 2020 Dubai on the 1 st of October 2021. The opening ceremony featured a welcome procession with MagulBera song and a Traditional Kandyan Dance performance which was enveloped by the Sri Lankan traditional dance costumes in its glory followed by Sri Lanka’s national anthem and lighting of the oil lamp. The keynote address was delivered by the Consul General of Sri Lanka, Dubai & Northern Emirates, Mr. NalindaWijerathna. A simple yet graceful event marked the opening of the pavilion. The pavilion will be in operation for a period of 6 months where the key event for Sri Lanka being the designated national day on 3 rd January 2022 which is to be graced by the Hon. Prime Minister, Sri Lankan Ambassador to UAE, Minister of Tourism, Chairperson Sri Lanka Tourism and other dignitaries.

ASIA ・ 10 DAYS AGO