Angelo Mathews open to play for Sri Lanka again: Report

neworleanssun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombo [Sri Lanka], October 12 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews might return to play for his country after making himself available for selection. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mathews had communicated his intentions via mail to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the board will take a final decision on the matter on Tuesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
