CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode 4: Disney Week Night 1 Brings the Magic (RECAP)

By Eric McCandless
lakegazette.net
 10 days ago

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode 4: Disney...

www.lakegazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.” The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and...
THEATER & DANCE
tvinsider.com

‘Dancing With the Stars’: A Tribute to ‘Grease’ Brings a Shocking Elimination (RECAP)

“Grease is The Word” on Episode 6 of Dancing With the Stars, as the show celebrated the halfway point of Season 30 with its first-ever Grease Night! The remaining 11 pairs threw on their leather jackets and poodle skirts for theatrical performances to the film’s iconic soundtrack. Olivia Newton-John and Didi Conn (aka Sandy and Frenchie) made special appearances to wish the competitors good luck, along with the Teen Angel himself, Frankie Avalon, dropping in to perform “Beauty School Dropout” live in the ballroom!
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Heroes And Villains#House Of Mouse
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): She and Jenna were ‘supervillains battling for supremacy’ on 2nd Disney night [WATCH]

By night two of the “Dancing with the Stars” Disney heroes and villains event, the celebs must have been tired, but you wouldn’t know that from JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s paso doble, which was inspired by the villainous progeny of “Descendants 2” and gave Siwa an opportunity to clap back at bullies and haters. But the judges weren’t entirely in sync with their reviews. Watch their performance above, and see what the judges had to say about it below. SEE‘Dancing with the Stars’ Disney Villains Night recap: Who was eliminated after bad guys took center stage? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG] Carrie Ann...
TV SHOWS
twincitieslive.com

Dancing with the Stars Recap

It’s Disney Week on Dancing with the Stars. Our Director of Programming, Mandy Tadych, is here with her Dancing with the Stars dance card sponsored by Livea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ YouTube views (week 3): Do Jimmie Allen and Melora Hardin have enough fans to save them on Disney week?

For the last two weeks YouTube views have been a decent (though not entirely consistent) barometer for who winds up in the bottom two on “Dancing with the Stars” each week; half of the show’s results are determined by viewers voting at home, so popularity is just as crucial as dance quality. If that continues as we head into the upcoming two-night Disney heroes and villains event, could that spell trouble for country star Jimmie Allen and “The Office” actress Melora Hardin? Scroll down for the complete YouTube rankings following “Britney Night,” with viewership stats taken Friday afternoon. SEE‘Dancing with the...
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

See Which Two Pairs Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week

Dancing With the Stars' season 30 contestants had a good time being bad. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the ABC competition series finished up its two-part Disney-themed week with "Disney: Villains Night," which followed Monday's heroes-focused episode. No one went home last night, which sadly meant saying goodbye to two duos this time around. As to be expected, the pairs went all out on the elaborately villainous costumes. Some of the most memorable transformations included The Miz as a particularly fierce version of The Lion King's Scar, JoJo Siwa rocking purple hair as Mal from Descendants 2, and Suni Lee going with a seasonally appropriate look as Winifred from the...
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: JoJo Siwa, Matt James & Disney Week!

Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode is going to kick off Disney Week and this time around, it’s not just a one-episode event. Instead, all of the remaining performers are going to hit the ballroom on Monday and Tuesday in order to impress the judges/viewers at home. First, they’ll take on songs inspired by Disney heroes; then, they’ll go the opposite route and do some inspired by villains.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy